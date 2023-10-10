Multiple Arrests Announced Over Zion Vehicle Burglaries

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a trio of arrests stemming from an incident earlier this month. Officials say back on October 3rd they were called to the 28-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue for a vehicle burglary in progress. When police arrived, three suspects fled in different directions but all three were quickly apprehended. They included a 13-year-old, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Tyrone Marshall. Other vehicles in the area also showed signs of burglary. Marshall has since been charged with felony burglary. The two juveniles were released to their parents, and could face charges at a later date as an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-10-23)