Multiple Arrests Made After Major Drug Bust at Kenosha Motel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two Twin Lakes residents were arrested this week and now face multiple felony drug charges.

The bust happened Wednesday at the Super 8 Motel at 7601-118th. Ave in Kenosha.

The Kenosha County Drug Operations group along with other local law enforcement agencies made several arrests.

They identified Ernst Slavik and Amanda Stewart after an anonymous tip. Investigators allegedly watched the two make quick hand to hand exchanges.

They found 15.9 grams of cocaine and 11.3 grams of fentanyl after arresting the two suspects.

Among the felonies Slavik and Stewart face are possession, manufacturing drugs with intent to deliver, and bail jumping.