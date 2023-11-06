AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Multiple Road Work Projects Completed; Reopened

November 6, 2023 7:01AM CST
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha area commuters are getting some travel time relief as multiple road construction projects were reopened.

Sheridan Road south of 91st street reopened to traffic over the weekend.

Late last week the intersection at Highways C and U reopened albeit with temporary traffic signals in place.

Kenosha County officials say that permanent signals will be installed when the equipment arrives in the spring.

