Multiple Road Work Projects Completed; Reopened
November 6, 2023 7:01AM CST
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha area commuters are getting some travel time relief as multiple road construction projects were reopened.
Sheridan Road south of 91st street reopened to traffic over the weekend.
Late last week the intersection at Highways C and U reopened albeit with temporary traffic signals in place.
Kenosha County officials say that permanent signals will be installed when the equipment arrives in the spring.