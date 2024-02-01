Mundelein Woman Accused of Intentionally Striking Another Woman With Vehicle in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) A Mundelein woman is facing charges, after an alleged attack on another woman after a court hearing in Waukegan. Turee Gale is accused of intentionally striking an 18-year-old female with her vehicle, dragging her several feet, then fleeing the scene. The incident was said to be sparked by a court hearing where Gale’s son was accused of a domestic battery against the 18-year-old victim. The 43-year-old suspect now faces three varying felony counts of aggravated battery. Gale was granted pre-trial release with multiple conditions, over the objections of prosecutors. She is due in court next week.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-1-24)