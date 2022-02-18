Murder-Suicide Theory Emerges in Lake County Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County investigators, along with police in other jurisdictions say the deaths of two people may have been a murder-suicide. Kelly Hedmark was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside her boyfriend’s home in Lindenhurst. That boyfriend, only identified as a 25-year-old, had been killed the previous day in a head-on collision north of Rockford. Investigators say they are trying to determine if the 25-year-old intentionally crashed his vehicle, or if something happened to it before the head-on crash. Authorities are also looking into the relationship between Hedmark and her boyfriend before releasing any more details.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-18-22)