Murder Trial Set For May

KENOSHA, WI–A West Allis man facing charges in several separate cases will stand trial for murder in Kenosha this spring. 40 year old Michael Cina is accused of killing Bernard Reavers in a Kenosha apartment in August 2016.

According to case reports, Reavers inadvertently walked in on Cina allegedly robbing a neighbor’s apartment. Cina is then alleged to have shot and killed him. The trial has gone through numerous delays, and Cina is on his fourth defense attorney for the case.

At a hearing Thursday, Cina’s attorney asked for time to go over the evidence in the case. A tentative date to open the trial in set for May 20th. Cina also faces charges in Racine County for another homicide.

A trial in that case will open next week.