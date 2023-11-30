NASCAR Announces Seven-Year Media Rights Agreements With FOX Sports, NBC Sports, Prime Video, And TNT Sports

Daytona Beach, Fl. — NASCAR has revealed new seven-year media rights agreements for the NASCAR Cup Series with four distribution partners: FOX Sports, NBC Sports, Amazon’s Prime Video, and TNT Sports. These agreements will cover live coverage of all 38 NASCAR Cup Series races starting in 2025 and continuing through the 2031 season. Financial terms of the deals remain undisclosed.

Distribution Overview:

FOX Sports and NBC Sports will continue to broadcast the majority of NASCAR Cup Series races, each covering 14 events.

FOX Sports will feature live events for the entire NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

NBC Sports will handle the final 14 events of the Cup Series, including the Playoffs and Championship race.

Both partners will offer a mix of broadcast and cable events, with five Cup events on FOX and four on NBC annually.

Prime Video and TNT Sports will join as new broadcast partners in 2025, evenly splitting a series of 10 midseason races.

Race Coverage:

FOX Sports and FS1 will air races covered by FOX.

NBC and USA Network will cover races under NBC Sports.

Prime Video and TNT Sports will exclusively stream midseason races.

Prime Video will stream practice and qualifying live for the first half of the season.

TNT Sports will broadcast live races simultaneously on TNT and stream on the B/R Sports Add-On on Max.

Additional Information:

Financial details of the agreements were not disclosed.

The NASCAR Cup Series will welcome two new broadcast partners: Prime Video and TNT Sports.

Both Prime Video and TNT Sports have exclusive rights to practice and qualifying sessions for the entire Cup Series schedule through 2031.

The historic deal aims to provide uninterrupted access to fans across diverse platforms.

Quotes:

NASCAR President Steve Phelps expressed satisfaction with achieving long-term stability and growth opportunities through the agreements.

Brian Herbst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Media and Productions, highlighted the willingness of major media companies to invest in NASCAR, emphasizing the sport’s importance in the sports and entertainment ecosystem.

Individual Partner Statements:

FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks expressed pride in extending their multi-series media rights agreement with NASCAR.

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella expressed excitement about continuing the coverage of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for an additional seven years.

Jay Marine, Vice President and Global Head of Sports at Prime Video, emphasized their eagerness to deliver Cup Series racing to Prime members for the first time.

Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, welcomed NASCAR back to TNT Sports, highlighting the shared history and commitment to immersive fan experiences.

As part of these agreements, The CW Network is set to become the exclusive home to the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025, with 33 live races, practice, and qualifying events each weekend. All Xfinity Series content will be produced by NASCAR Productions in collaboration with The CW Network.