National Guard To Hold Covid-19 Testing in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Wisconsin National Guard will be in Kenosha this week to administer free testing for the virus.

The testing will be offered at UW-Parkside Thursday through Saturday from 10 AM until 6 PM and is open to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin. No appointment and no symptoms are necessary.

Those tested will receive results in seven days but are only required to self-quarantine during that time if they have come into close contact with a positive case.