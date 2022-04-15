Need to Reach the IRS before the tax deadline? Good Luck!

The IRS admits it is overtaxed this year, still trying to dig out from last year’s tax filings.

According to CBS News, at one point, the IRS was receiving 1500 phone calls per second as they head into Monday’s tax deadline.

Last week, the IRS reported that only about 20% of callers have gotten through to live agents this month.

That’s actually an improvement over 2021 when only 11% of calls were answered.

If you do need to file for an extension, Paul Francetic of Francetic Tax Resolution told WLIP it’s nothing to worry about…

As of right now, more than 3 million returns from last year are still being processed.

IRS officials blame the backlog primarily on staff shortages and warned it could delay refund checks getting out.