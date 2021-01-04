Negligence claims filed in shootings amid Kenosha Riots

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Claims filed on behalf of two men shot by an Illinois teen during a night of protests over a police shooting in Kenosha allege the city and county were negligent in their response to the unrest.

Gaige Grosskreutz, who was seriously wounded, and the parents of Anthony Huber, who was killed, have each filed $10 million claims.

Such notices usually are precursors to lawsuits. Grosskreutz and Huber were shot by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25 during violent protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse, who now is 18, is free on $2 million bail while awaiting trial. Prosecutors are expected to decide within days whether to charge the officer who shot Blake.