New Amazon center in Oak Creek will not affect Kenosha center

Amazon officials say the company’s decision to add a second fulfillment center along the Interstate 94 North-South corridor will not impact operations at the company’s Kenosha facilities. The Oak Creek Common Council approved a tenant agreement with Amazon last Tuesday, clearing the way for a 2.6 million-square-foot distribution center near Ryan Road.

The Oak Creek Amazon facility is expected to have 1,500 employees by the end of 2021. The site is just 18 miles from Amazon’s Kenosha facilities, which include a 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and a 500,000-square-foot distribution center.