New Carthage Coach Ready for Action

KENOSHA, WI–The Carthage Red Men football open their season with a new head coach. Dustin Hass has been the defensive coordinator for the past five years before being promoted to the top job replacing Mike Yaeger. Hass told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha it’ll definitely be a change from previous years.

“Oh for sure. I think most of it is it’s not just sitting there calling the defense. Now you’re worried about a little more and you think a little differently going into the game,” Hass said. 

The Red Men play UW-Oshkosh tomorrow. John Weiser with our coverage at 11:30 AM; kick at the Keller set noon.

