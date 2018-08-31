New Carthage Football Coach Dustin Haas Ready For The Season Dustin Haas takes over the Carthage clipboard from Mike Yeager. He spoke to Wake Up Kenosha about the new football season. Catch the action this Saturday at 11:30am on WLIP and wlip.com. https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Haas-8-31.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Water-weary Wisconsin braces for weekend thunderstoms WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/31/18 New Carthage Coach Ready for Action Foxconn Walls Put in Place 11 Year old Girl Assaulted Near School 8-year-old dies after he was hit in head with baseball