New Census Numbers show shift in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s redistricting battle is moving into high gear with the release of detailed census numbers.

The numbers released Thursday show a growing diverse population in urban areas such as Milwaukee County, rural population losses and other shifts that will determine congressional boundary lines and what parts of the state gain or lose seats in the Legislature.

Wisconsin’s overall population grew by nearly 4%, enough for the state to keep its eight existing congressional districts but not enough for it to gain a ninth seat.

Dane County, which includes Madison, grew the most, at 15%, while Milwaukee County lost about 1% of its population.