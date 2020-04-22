New Charges Filed Against Fuller

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha teen charged with killing a former girlfriend now faces new charges. 16 year old Martice Fuller is charged with homicide in the 2019 death of Kaylie Juga.

Now prosecutors have added four felony jury tampering charges. Fuller was allegedly caught on recorded calls asking various people about connections to jurors. Those people later denied to investigators that they made any contact with the jurors.

Fuller’s trial was set to get underway next month but that has been delayed to August due to both the new charges and the health emergency.