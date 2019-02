PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–After much anticipation the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is set to open in Pleasant Prairie tomorrow and the business is hosting a camp out event to celebrate the grand opening. Franchise owner Jason Miley told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha the first one hundred people in the parking lot Wednesday morning could win free food.

All participants will be fed by the restaurant during the event which will also feature a live DJ.