New Covid-19 Boosters Are Available in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The new Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Kenosha. Kenosha County Public Health says the Omicron-specific booster shot is now available at local providers.

Officials encourage anyone eligible 12 or older to get it.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the updated booster for people who have received the initial primary series of COVID-19 vaccines who have not had their most recent primary or booster dose in at least two months.

Kenosha County Public Health currently has supply of the updated Pfizer booster and is awaiting delivery of the Moderna shot, while other local providers have both varieties.