New Covid-19 Testing Site Launched at Gateway

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County and other health officials unveiled their new drive thru testing site at Gateway Technical College Wednesday. The site is a joint venture between Kenosha Community Health, the Kenosha County Division of Health, and Gateway. County Health Director Dr Jen Freiheit (FRY-HEIGHT) says that the site will serve a great need in the community.

Testing will be limited to begin-there were 18 done on the first day. Eventually officials have a daily goal of 257. Kenosha Community Health Center CEO Dr. Mary Ouimet says her organization is proud to be part of the testing effort.

The site will not be open to the public but patients will need referrals from their healthcare provider to get a test.