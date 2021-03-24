New Covid Rent Assistance Program to Debut April 5 in Lake County

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-24-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A new rent and utility assistance program is set to roll out next month across Lake County. The Lake County Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program is said to be a bigger and more wide ranging program than the COVID Housing Relief Program from 2020. To qualify for the new FERA program, Covid must have impacted your income, though you don’t have to be facing eviction. Other federal guidelines must be met as well. Lake County officials say the program will kick off on April 5th.

For more information search FERA at the Lake County Government website at https://www.lakecountyil.gov//