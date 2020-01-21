New Docs May Delay Ward Trial

Peter Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—New documents related to the shooting death of a Racine police officer may delay the start of the trial for the alleged shooter.

26 year old Dalquvis Ward is accused in the murder of Officer John Hetland who was off duty on June 17th last year when Ward allegedly attempted to rob a Racine bar.

Hetland intervened and the two struggled before the fatal shots were fired.

Prosecutors say that the new documents in the case came to light last week but said that the trial set for next month should not be delayed as most of the evidence in the documents is repetitive.

The defense says that they may need more time to fully review the evidence. A status hearing is set for later this week.