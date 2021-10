The FCC says robocalls are down 30 percent thanks to a new mandate passed this summer.

Officials say it’s all thanks to a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which prevents ‘spoofing’ – a practice that lets robocallers leave a fake number on your caller ID.

Ever since the FCC began requiring large phone companies to install STIR/SHAKEN, robocalls have dropped by nearly one-third.

But it’s not 100% effective – one analyst called it “a speed bump but not a wall”.