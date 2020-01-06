New Fire Station Expands Services

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Several months after Kenosha’s new Fire Station 1 opened everything continues to go as planned.

The new facility at 52nd street and 22nd avenue opened last summer. It combined two former stations creating more modern facilities for firefighters and staff.

But the advantages of the new facility go beyond fighting fires. As 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha, ambulance services have been expanded.

Bogdala says that Kenosha families are now safer than they were before the new station opened.