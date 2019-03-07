New Fire Station Halfway Completed

Kenosha, WI–Construction on Kenosha’s newest fire station continues. The new “super fire station”, which is being constructed on the site of the old Bain ELementary School, is set to be operation later this year. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that despite the harsh winter, workers have continued to make progress.

Leipzig says that the new building as elements of the old, as parts of the former school building have been incorporated into the new structure. The new station may be completed by June.