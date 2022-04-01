New Law Requires Vehicles To Get 40 MPG By 2026

By 2026, all new vehicles sold in the United States will be required to get at least 40 miles per gallon.

The requirement is part of new fuel economy requirements unveiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday, which also calls for an 8 percent increase in gas mileage by 2025.

Currently, vehicles are required to travel at least 24 miles on one gallon of gas, according to rules put in place by the Trump Administration.

The new requirement is expected to reduce the use of gasoline by more than 220 billion gallons over the life of each vehicle, according to the Traffic Safety Administration.