New Lights Go Live on Friday

KENOSHA, WI—New traffic signals are set to come on at a busy west side Kenosha intersection.

The new traffic lights at the intersection of Highway H and 65th Street will control vehicles traveling along an increasingly busy road near two subdivisions.

The change is thought to make traffic safer and was supported by area residents. The lights were recently installed after the concrete foundations were laid over the summer. The lights will replace the current two way stop signs on Friday.

The county had previously planned to have the lights simply flashing for the first few days but has reversed that plan and the lights will be fully operational right away.