New Poll Shows Democrats Evers and Barnes with Leads Over GOP Opponents

MILWAUKEE, WI (WLIP)–A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin voters reports a close race for governor.

Also, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has a 7-percentage-point lead in the race for U.S. Senate.

In the governor’s race, 45% support DemocratGov. Tony Evers and 43% favor Republican Tim Michels.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Democrat Mandela Barnes is supported by 51% and incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is the choice of 44%.

The survey was conducted Aug. 10-15, 2022, interviewing 811 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.2 percentage points.