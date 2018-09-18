New Poll Shows Good News For Baldwin; Evers

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)–The Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday showed that 52 percent of likely voters have an unfavorable opinion of Governor Scott Walker. Forty-five percent have a favorable opinion. Walker’s favorability numbers had been generally on the rise since they bottomed out after his failed run for president in 2015.

The poll shows Democrat Tony Evers slightly ahead of Walker, 49 percent to 44 percent.

In that same poll Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s favorability numbers are in better shape than her opponent Republican Leah Vukmir. 48 percent of likely voters have a favorable opinion of Baldwin, compared with 40 percent unfavorable.

For Vukmir, only 26 percent have a favorable opinion while 38 percent are unfavorable. The poll showed Baldwin leading Vukmir 53 percent to 42 percent. The poll of 614 likely voters was conducted between Sept. 12 and Sunday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4-point-4 percentage points.