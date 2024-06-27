New Poll Shows Tight Presidential Race in Wisconsin

FILE – This combo image shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, March 9, 2024 and President Joe Biden, right, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo, File)

Milwaukee, WI (WLIP)–A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday reveals a tight presidential race in Wisconsin, with registered voters split evenly between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that this is the first poll following Trump’s recent conviction on 34 felony counts in a hush money case.

While most voters believe Trump is guilty and should have been prosecuted, opinions on the appropriate sentence vary.

Enthusiasm appears to favor Trump, with his supporters showing more eagerness to vote.

The poll also notes an unprecedented number of “double haters” who dislike both candidates.

The survey, conducted from June 12 to June 20, included 871 registered voters, with 784 considered likely voters, and has a margin of error of ±4.6 percentage points.