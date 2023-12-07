New Retail & Business Development Planned For Area Next To Proposed Casino Site

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Development along Kenosha’s stretch of the I-94 corridor continues even as the new casino project awaits approval.

The Kenosha City Plan Commission was set to consider a conditional use permit for the Kenosha Midpoint Center to be built near 71st Street and 122nd Avenue Thursday night.

That spot would be just south of the revived Kenosha Hard Rock Casino site.

16th District Kenosha Alderman told WLIP’s Pete Serzant that the project will bring more space for retailers and other businesses.

Alderman Ruffalo says that the developer has no issues with building next to where a casino may be built.

The Plan Commission was also to review a conceptual plan for a new Starbucks to be built on 80th Street.

Listen to the interview with Alderman Ruffalo here.