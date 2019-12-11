New Trade Agreement to Open New Markets to WI Farmers

Pete Serzant, WLIP News reporting

WASHINGTON, D.C.–A new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada took another step forward and that’s good news for Wisconsin’s farmers.

The U.S.M.C.A will allow farmers easier access to the international market to sell dairy products. Congressman Bryan Steil told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that it hasn’t always been that way.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an agreement of passage of the trade deal, which would also require the approval of the Senate and the President.