New Walker ad touts $5,000 college credit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s launching a new television ad to promote his proposal to give college graduates who remain in Wisconsin $5,000 over five years.

The ad released Tuesday features Walker talking to students in a classroom, where he touts his plan to continue a University of Wisconsin System tuition freeze for four more years.

His new initiative calls for making $1,000 available to UW or technical school graduates who remain and work in the state. It would be available for up to five years.

Walker says it would be an incentive for Wisconsin college graduates to remain in the state.

The incentive would be available both to students who graduate with student loan debt or those who have none.