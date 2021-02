KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The newly christened Carthage Firebirds Men’s basketball team celebrated their new moniker with a 71-68 victory over North Central Saturday. Not to be outdone on the Women’s side the Firebirds have now won two in a row over North Central, this time 72-50.

Up next for the Firebirds is a home and home with Elmhurst Thursday. We’ll have the Women’s game beginning Thursday at 6:45.