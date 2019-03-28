News conference on $768 Powerball win scheduled

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Lottery has scheduled a news conference to talk about the $768 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Milwaukee.

Lottery officials did not say if the winner or winners would be present at the 11 a.m. news conference Thursday. Under state law, the winner or winners can’t remain anonymous but have 180 days to claim the winnings.

The jackpot is the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The win is Wisconsin’s 17th Powerball jackpot since 1988.

The winning ticket was sold in New Berlin, a city about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. The retailer that sold the ticket has not been identified but will receive a $100,000 payout.