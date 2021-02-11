Nine Restaurants Fined for Breaking Indoor Ban

(Waukegan, IL) Nine Lake County restaurants will pay fines between 400 and 550-dollars for violating Covid-related indoor dining bans. An attorney for several of the restaurants says the Lake County Health Department had no real standing to fine the establishments for breaking that mandate…so they used nuisance ordinances instead.

Four of the affected restaurants are in Fox Lake, two in Antioch, and one each in Libertyville, Gages Lake and Beach Park.

Most of the establishments did shut down during the initial Coronavirus lockdown, but refused during the second ban that ran from November through late January.