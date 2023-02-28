Nissan Recalls Over 800,000 SUVs

DETROIT (AP) – Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022. Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open.

If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan is still working on a remedy.