No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise Returns To Capitol After Blood Cancer Diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise has returned to the U.S. Capitol for the first time since being diagnosed with a blood cancer known as multiple myeloma.

Scalise is 57 years old and is the No. 2 House Republican.

The Louisiana congressman told reporters on Thursday his chemotherapy treatment is underway.

Scalise says he’ll be able to receive some of the chemotherapy treatment in Washington and continue his work in Congress.

Scalise’s cancer diagnosis comes at a fraught moment for House Republicans, who are trying to avert a government shutdown while also launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.