No. 7 Oregon, No. 11 Wisconsin to clash in 106th Rose Bowl

MADISON, WI (AP)—No. 7 Oregon will face No. 11 Wisconsin in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl.

The Ducks are in the Granddaddy of Them All for the fourth time in 11 seasons. The Badgers are making the trip to Pasadena for the fourth time in 10 seasons.

Oregon won the Pac-12 title by beating Utah in the championship game.

Wisconsin edged out Penn State for the Rose Bowl trip thanks to its solid performance in its Big Ten title game loss to playoff-bound Ohio State.