No Bears and Packers, But Gas Price Rivalry Favors Wisconsin Over Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on either side of the border, remain on either side of the national average. AAA says Illinois continues to hold on to the highest average prices east of the Rocky Mountains, at $3.49 a gallon…20 cents higher than the national average. Lake County prices come in just one penny cheaper. In Wisconsin, the average price for a gallon of gas stands at $3.11…18 cents lower than the national average. Kenosha County prices remain a bit higher at $3.14.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-15-21)