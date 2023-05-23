No Charges Filed in December 2022 Police Shooting

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No charges will be filed in a police involved shooting that happened in December.

Police responded to a house in the 13-hundred block of 56th Street on December 19th.

There a man inside the house-identified as 32 year old Matthew Lopez- was actively shooting at the people inside.

One person was killed inside the home as others fled.

Lopez was said to have fired at the officers gathered outside.

Two Kenosha Police officers fired inside the house.

When they attempted to get inside the house Lopez reportedly shot himself.

He died at the scene from the self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely declined to file charges instead commending the officers for the actions.

Gravely said that the officers fired only to protect the lives of those in danger.