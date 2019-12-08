No charges for Wisconsin cop who killed man wielding cleaver

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer who shot and killed a man wielding a meat cleaver will not face criminal charges.

The Racine County district attorney said Friday that Caledonia Police Officer David Baird had the right to use deadly force on Aug. 18 when Jared Roy Nelson hit him in the head with the meat cleaver, then advance and refused orders to drop the weapon.

Nelson had allegedly been squatting in a vacant home when relatives of the homeowner arrived.

He tried to leave and nearly hit two women with a vehicle before hitting Baird in the head. Baird needed 23 stitches.