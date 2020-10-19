No Decision on Blake Monday

Contrary to a rumor that was reported on social media, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said he is not issuing a decision today on whether to pursue criminal charges against the officer involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake. Graveley said in a statement that the rumor was false. He went on to say the use-of-force consultant hired to review the case before a final decision is made on charges, hasn’t completed his investigation and no decision has been made.