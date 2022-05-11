No Financial Settlement in Blake Lawsuit Dismissal

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–WLIP has learned more details about the dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Jacob Blake against the Kenosha Police officer who shot him in 2020.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice-meaning it cannot be filed again.

Multiple sources-including the attorney for Officer Rusten Sheskey-report that no financial settlement was made.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey also confirmed that news to WLIP’s Lenny Palmer.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian also confirmed no financial settlement was made.

An investigation into the incident found that no charges would be filed against Sheskey, and that no Kenosha Police rules or regulations were violated.