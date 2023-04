Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No injuries were reported when a van crashed into a shuttered store in Kenosha.

A driver’s medical event led to the van crashing through the former Bed Bath and Beyond store in the Southport Plaza off of Green Bay Road.

Police were called there around 7:30 last night.

The store was empty and no one was inside.

No citations were issued.