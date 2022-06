KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No injuries were reported after a house fire Tuesday night.

Crews responded around 7:15 PM to the 78-hundred block of 23rd Avenue.

Scanner reports indicated that smoke and flames were coming from the home when they arrived.

Everyone inside the house-two children and an adult-got out safely.

It took about a half hour to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.