No Mask Required In Indiana

Indiana Mask Mandate Ends Tuesday, Residents Still Advised to Wear Face Coverings

Face coverings are still required in all state buildings and the state is still asking residents to wear face coverings but they are no longer required in Indiana starting today. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcob announced in March that the mandate would end on the 6th of April. One million Indiana state residents have now been vaccinated against the virus and the state has seen a steady decline in new coronavirus cases.