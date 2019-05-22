No Movement on the “Dark Stores” Issue

KENOSHA, WI—There will apparently be no action in the near future on the so called “Dark Stores” issue in Madison.

A measure brought up by Democrats was voted down on a party line vote last week.

The often misunderstood issue deals with the claim by big box retailers that their stores should be taxed the same as an empty building with no viable business inside.

The issue could cause property taxes for other property owners in a community to skyrocket. State Senator Bob Wirch told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that’s unacceptable.

Several local communities have passed resolutions urging the state legislature to fix a loophole in state law to prevent the issue from becoming a major problem.

So far the Republican majority has been unwilling to do so.