No One Hurt After Officer Fires Shot at Armed Suspect in Antioch
November 27, 2023 1:21PM CST
(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have announced an arrest after an incident that kicked off elsewhere in Lake County. Police say they were notified late on Sunday night about a high speed pursuit of an armed male that started in Waukegan and was heading toward Antioch. Officials found the subject in question, who exited his vehicle with a high powered crossbow. De-escalation attempts were made by both Waukegan and Antioch Police, but the 25-year-old suspect fled into an apartment complex…and pointed the crossbow at officers, one of which fired a shot. The shot didn’t hit anyone, but the suspect surrendered. He has not been identified, nor have charges been detailed. The investigation is ongoing.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-27-23)