No One Hurt When Transformer Catches Fire At Hoover Dam

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) – Officials say no one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation said the fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was extinguished about half an hour later.

She said there is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated.

Police in Boulder City, Nevada, has previously said they were headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.

Boulder City officials said on Twitter that the fire was out before the fire department arrived.