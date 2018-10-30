No One Injured in Crash on Camp Lake

No was injured last night when an ultralight plane fell into Camp Lake. The crash happened around 4:30 PM. The situation precipitated a large emergency response to the lake, including dive teams searching for whoever might have been inside. However the pilot escaped uninjured and swam to shore. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told reporters that the pilot did not make contact with authorities after the crash.

Beth said that other than being cold the man was fine and received a ride to his home in Antioch. A deputy was to follow up with the man as investigators continue their work on what caused the crash.

