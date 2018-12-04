No One Seriously Injured in Sunday Crash

KENOSHA, WI–We have more information about a crash the snarled traffic on the interstate Sunday night. A State Trooper and tow truck driver escaped serious injury from the crash. Reports say that the trooper was in his squad car on the I near highway ML when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver shortly before 7:30 PM .

A tow truck driver was working on removing a vehicle from an earlier crash while the trooper was working on paperwork. The impact from the crash send the tow driver into the median. The driver and the officer were taken to the hospital and released.

Investigators say that the person who crashed into the two had three child passengers in the car. They were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.